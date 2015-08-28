HONG KONG Aug 28 U.S. index provider MSCI Inc
said it would remove Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd
from its indexes as the troubled Chinese solar
company's shares had not traded for a long time.
Hong Kong's securities regulator last month extended a near
two-month suspension of trade in Hanergy's shares amid a probe
into a sudden plunge in its stock in May - which prompted index
provider FTSE to take out the company out of the FTSE China 50
index.
Hanergy was among the top 10 constituents of MSCI's Emerging
Markets Diversified Multiple-Factor Index and
Global Alternative Energy Index, and it was also
part of the MSCI China 50 Index, among others.
MSCI said it typically removes companies that have no
trading activity for more than 50 business days and that
Hanergy's deletion would be effective Sept. 1.
Hanergy's valuation peaked at $48.5 billion in March and
then plummeted by nearly half in less than one hour two months
later. Since then, it has said the cancellation of contracts
with its parent company may result in a first-half net loss,
which would be its first since 2009.
Hanergy's board is due to meet on Friday to approve the
company's results for the first half of 2015.
