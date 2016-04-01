SHANGHAI, April 1 Chinese solar panel maker
Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd posted a HK$12.23
billion ($1.58 billion) loss in 2015, after a tumultuous year in
which the Hong Kong securities regulator launched a probe into
the firm.
Full-year revenue for 2015 fell more than 70 percent to
HK$2.81 billion, the firm said in a filing to the Hong Kong
stock exchange late on Thursday. The net loss compared with a
HK$3.2 billion profit a year earlier.
Shares in Hanergy Thin Film tumbled nearly 50 percent in
only a few minutes last May on news that it was under
investigation by Hong Kong's market watchdog. Before the crash,
the firm's stock had staged a spectacular five-fold rally over
nine months.
Hanergy said on Thursday the ongoing investigation by the
Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) had had a significant
affect on its business and it was seeking legal advice to
address the watchdog's concerns. The firm aimed to resume
trading, which was suspended last May, as soon as possible.
($1 = 7.7561 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Richard Pullin)