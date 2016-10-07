HONG KONG Oct 7 Hong Kong's securities watchdog will let Chinese solar company Hanergy Thin Film, the subject of a high-profile investigation for alleged market manipulation, resume trading provided it meets certain conditions, a source with direct knowledge of the issue told Reuters.

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has told Hanergy that in order to resume trading, the company must appoint a financial adviser to draw up and submit a resumption proposal, the source said.

Another condition was that the company must also appoint an auditor to submit a "clean report" signing off on the health of the company's accounts, the source told Reuters.

SFC declined to comment. Hanergy Thin Film did not respond to calls and emailed requests for comment.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Additional reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Kim Coghill)