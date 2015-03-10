HONG KONG, March 10 China's Hanergy Thin Film
Power Group has seen a rise in demand for loaned stock
from short-sellers over the past six months, data shows,
indicating some investors doubt its five-fold share surge can
sustain.
Its shares are now the third-most shorted on the Hong Kong
bourse, with nearly all of its stock - or about 4 percent of the
free float - eligible for stock-lending out on loan, according
to financial data firm Markit as of March 6.
That represents an improvement in demand for shorting from
the 75-80 percent of the eligible stock loaned out before
October last year. Hanergy shares have gained 414 percent over
the past six months.
Short-sellers bet on a stock's price decline by selling it
using borrowed shares. They later buy the stock at the lower
price to return to the borrower and pocket the difference.
Hanergy, which now boasts a market value of $36 billion and
is controlled by Li Hejun, one of China's richest men, is
involved in the manufacturing of equipment and production lines
used to make thin-filmed solar panels that convert sunlight into
electricity.
The firm has mainly relied on its parent - Hanergy Holdings
Group Ltd - for revenue and profits. Under a long-term
arrangement, Hanergy Thin Film sells solar panel-making
production equipment to its parent, which in turn supplies solar
panels made by the equipment maker to the listed firm.
That business arrangement has caused some concern among
analysts. Some have also questioned Hanergy's outlook.
"The (thin-film) technology may have some market potential
but I don't expect it to replace crystalline silicon as the
mainstay in the industry any time soon," said Glenn Gu, a
Shanghai-based independent solar energy consultant.
Hanergy Thin Film did not respond to phone calls from
Reuters seeking comment.
Its shares have jumped over the past year even as many major
U.S.-listed Chinese solar panel makers' shares have slid.
The surge has caught the eye of mainland investors and the
company has consistently topped the charts for daily trades on
the southbound leg of the landmark Shanghai-Hong Kong stock
connect scheme.
Free-float on the stock is thin, with more than half of the
company held by its parent. And Hanergy is trading at 80 times
its forward 12-month estimated earnings compared to a sector
median of 14 times, according to Thomson Reuters data, raising
concerns on its valuation.
($1 = 7.7591 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee, Charlie Zhu, Michelle Price in
HONG KONG and Nishant Kumar in LONDON; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)