June 25 Underwear maker Hanesbrands Inc said it will buy Paris-based DBApparel from Sun Capital Partners Inc in a deal valuing the company at 400 million euros ($545 million) on an enterprise basis.

The cash deal values DBApparel at about 7.5 times EBITDA, Hanesbrands said. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)