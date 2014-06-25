BRIEF-Walmart acquires online women’s fashion retailer ModCloth
* Walmart announces acquisition of ModCloth, a online women’s fashion retailer
June 25 Underwear maker Hanesbrands Inc said it will buy Paris-based DBApparel from Sun Capital Partners Inc in a deal valuing the company at 400 million euros ($545 million) on an enterprise basis.
The cash deal values DBApparel at about 7.5 times EBITDA, Hanesbrands said. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Walmart announces acquisition of ModCloth, a online women’s fashion retailer
* Controlling clan doesn't have means to fund buyout -analyst
SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazilian for-profit education company Estácio Participações SA denied a report on Friday that top managers were attempting to boycott a sale to larger rival Kroton Educacional SA, the latest hurdle to a deal that would create the sector's global leader.