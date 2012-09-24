BRIEF-Kudelski and Twitter pursue business collaboration opportunities
* Kudelski Group and Twitter pursue business collaboration opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 24 Chinese fertilizer maker Hanfeng Evergreen Inc reported a fourth-quarter loss primarily due to a C$10.1 million impairment charge on property and equipment.
The company lost C$2.3 million, or 4 Canadian cents per share, for the April-June period, compared with a profit of C$2.5 million, or 4 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 10 Canadian cents per share.
Sales rose 72 percent to C$92.2 million.
Shares of the company closed at C$1.74 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
* Kudelski Group and Twitter pursue business collaboration opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 20 Britain's business minister said on Monday that executives from Peugeot manufacturer PSA , which is in talks to take over General Motors' European brands, told him last week that PSA took pride in not shutting plants.
* A. Schulman joins coalition to advance low pressure ANG Technology for motor vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: