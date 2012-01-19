BRIEF-China SCE Property posts contracted sales of about RMB1.85 bln in Jan
* Jan contracted sales amount of approximately RMB1.85 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG Jan 19 Hang Lung Properties Ltd , Hong Kong's third most valuable developer, said on Thursday that it expects leasing profits from China to soon surpass Hong Kong.
The company currently draws 48 percent of its leasing profit from mainland China properties and 52 percent from Hong Kong.
Profit from China should overtake Hong Kong soon as Hang Lung planned to open one shopping center per year in coming years in the mainland, Ronnie Chan, chairman of Hang Lung Properties and Hang Lung Group Ltd said at a press conference. (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Flexi ABS Trust 2017-1 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894124 SYDNEY, February 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to Flexi ABS Trust 2017-1's asset-backed floating-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by small-balance unsecured consumer loans originated by Certegy Ezi-Pay Pty Ltd (Certegy) whose ultimate parent is FlexiGroup Limited (FlexiGroup). The ratings are a
* Says it appointed Ahn Tae Hwan as acting co-CEO of the company, effective Feb. 10