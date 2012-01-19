HONG KONG Jan 19 Hang Lung Properties Ltd , Hong Kong's third most valuable developer, said on Thursday that it expects leasing profits from China to soon surpass Hong Kong.

The company currently draws 48 percent of its leasing profit from mainland China properties and 52 percent from Hong Kong.

Profit from China should overtake Hong Kong soon as Hang Lung planned to open one shopping center per year in coming years in the mainland, Ronnie Chan, chairman of Hang Lung Properties and Hang Lung Group Ltd said at a press conference. (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis)