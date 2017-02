HONG KONG, Sept 29 Hong Kong property developers Hang Lung Group Ltd and Hang Lung Properties Ltd have paid HK$4.29 billion ($550 million) to buy a piece of land in China for commercial property development, the two companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The land, acquired in China's Kunming area, measures 56,043 square meters and the purchase was made through an open bidding process on Wednesday, the statement added.

($1 = 7.795 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Ed Lane)