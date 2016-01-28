(Corrects drop in property sub-index in last paragraph to 17 percent, from 12.9 percent)

HONG KONG Jan 28 Hang Lung Properties Ltd's full-year profit plunged almost 57 percent but was ahead of analyst estimates, sending its shares up 1.12 percent.

Hang Lung reported a net profit of HK$5.09 billion ($653.39 million) in the year ended Dec. 31, compared with HK$11.7 billion in the same period the previous year.

Analysts had forecast a profit of HK$4.687 billion according to Thomson Reuters StarMine Smart Estimates, which is a weighted average based on the most accurate analysts.

Revenue fell to HK$8.95 billion from HK$17.03 billion.

The major fall-off was in property sales, where revenue fell 88 percent from the previous year. Just 63 apartments and some car parking spaces were sold in 2015.

The company said in a statement that it expected the market correction in mainland China and Hong Kong to continue into 2016 and that it was seeing an impact in the retail sector.

Shares of the company have fallen 18 percent so far this year compared with a 17 percent slide in the Hang Seng property sub index. ($1 = 7.7902 Hong Kong dollars)