Jan 19 Six months ended Dec. 31, 2011

(in million HK$ unless stated)

Shr (H.K. cents) 117 vs 141

Final Div (H.K. cents) 38 vs 57

Net 1,578 vs 1,901

Turnover 3,361 vs 2,789

Company name Hang Lung Group Ltd

Books close April 24, 2012

Dividend payable May 8, 2012

NOTE - Hang Lung Group is an investment holding company with interests in property investment and development, hotels, department stores and restaurants.

The company has changed its financial year end date from June 30 to Dec. 31.

The calculation of share earnings is based on the weighted average of 1,348 million shares in issue during the period vs 1,345 million shares a year earlier.

