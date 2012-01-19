Jan 19 Six months ended Dec. 31, 2011
(in million HK$ unless stated)
Shr (H.K. cents) 117 vs 141
Final Div (H.K. cents) 38 vs 57
Net 1,578 vs 1,901
Turnover 3,361 vs 2,789
Company name Hang Lung Group Ltd
Books close April 24, 2012
Dividend payable May 8, 2012
NOTE - Hang Lung Group is an investment holding
company with interests in property investment and development,
hotels, department stores and restaurants.
The company has changed its financial year end date from
June 30 to Dec. 31.
The calculation of share earnings is based on the weighted
average of 1,348 million shares in issue during the period vs
1,345 million shares a year earlier.
For full statement please click here
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo; Editing by Chris
Lewis)