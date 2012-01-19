Jan 19 Six months ended Dec. 31, 2011

(in million HK$ unless stated)

Shr (H.K. cents) 56 vs 80

Final Div (H.K. cents) 36 vs 54

Net 2,516 vs 3,418

Turnover 3,069 vs 2,521

Company name Hang Lung Properties Ltd

Books close April 24, 2012

Dividend payable May 8, 2012

NOTE - Hang Lung Properties, a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Ltd, invests in real estate.

The company has changed its financial year end date from June 30 to Dec. 31.

The calculation of share earnings is based on the weighted average of 4,472 million shares in issue during the period versus 4,252 million shares a year earlier.

