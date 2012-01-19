BRIEF-China SCE Property posts contracted sales of about RMB1.85 bln in Jan
* Jan contracted sales amount of approximately RMB1.85 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 19 Six months ended Dec. 31, 2011
(in million HK$ unless stated)
Shr (H.K. cents) 56 vs 80
Final Div (H.K. cents) 36 vs 54
Net 2,516 vs 3,418
Turnover 3,069 vs 2,521
Company name Hang Lung Properties Ltd
Books close April 24, 2012
Dividend payable May 8, 2012
NOTE - Hang Lung Properties, a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Ltd, invests in real estate.
The company has changed its financial year end date from June 30 to Dec. 31.
The calculation of share earnings is based on the weighted average of 4,472 million shares in issue during the period versus 4,252 million shares a year earlier.
For full statement please click: here (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Says it appointed Ahn Tae Hwan as acting co-CEO of the company, effective Feb. 10