HONG KONG Oct 31 Hang Seng Bank Ltd's securities arm has signed an agreement with Guangzhou Securities to set up a joint venture in China, the Hong Kong lender said on Monday.

The new company, to be based in southern China's Guangdong province, would provide customers on the mainland with securities investment advisory services, Hang Seng Bank said.

Hang Seng Bank is 62 percent owned by HSBC holdings Plc . (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Chris Lewis)