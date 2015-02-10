HONG KONG Feb 10 Hang Seng Bank Ltd,
has agreed to sell a 5 percent stake in Chinese lender
Industrial Bank Co Ltd to raise a total of 12.73
billion yuan ($2.04 billion) to boost its regulatory capital,
Hang Seng said in a statement on Tuesday.
Hang Seng, a unit of HSBC Holdings, has agreed with
Goldman Sachs Gao Hua Securities Co Ltd to place the shares to
domestic and global institutional investors at 13.36 yuan each,
a 7 percent discount to Industrial Bank's last traded price, the
statement added.
Hang Seng expects to book about HK$2.8 billion ($361.1
million), which will boost its tier 1 equity capital ratio by
2.3 percentage points. At the end of June, 2014, its tier 1
capital stood at 11.8 percent.
Hang Seng's stake in Industrial Bank will drop to 5.87
percent after Tuesday's sale and it has agreed not to sell more
shares for 90 days.
Hang Seng acquired an almost 16 percent stake in Industrial
Bank for 1.7 billion yuan in 2004 and its shareholding dropped
following a private placement in 2013.
For link to the stock exchange statement: here($1
= 6.2405 Chinese yuan renminbi)
($1 = 7.7538 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Denny Thomas, editing by Louise Heavens)