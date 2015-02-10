HONG KONG Feb 10 Hang Seng Bank Ltd, has agreed to sell a 5 percent stake in Chinese lender Industrial Bank Co Ltd to raise a total of 12.73 billion yuan ($2.04 billion) to boost its regulatory capital, Hang Seng said in a statement on Tuesday.

Hang Seng, a unit of HSBC Holdings, has agreed with Goldman Sachs Gao Hua Securities Co Ltd to place the shares to domestic and global institutional investors at 13.36 yuan each, a 7 percent discount to Industrial Bank's last traded price, the statement added.

Hang Seng expects to book about HK$2.8 billion ($361.1 million), which will boost its tier 1 equity capital ratio by 2.3 percentage points. At the end of June, 2014, its tier 1 capital stood at 11.8 percent.

Hang Seng's stake in Industrial Bank will drop to 5.87 percent after Tuesday's sale and it has agreed not to sell more shares for 90 days.

Hang Seng acquired an almost 16 percent stake in Industrial Bank for 1.7 billion yuan in 2004 and its shareholding dropped following a private placement in 2013.

For link to the stock exchange statement: here($1 = 6.2405 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 7.7538 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Denny Thomas, editing by Louise Heavens)