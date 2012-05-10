Hong Kong stocks steady after winning streak; China slips
* China consumer, producer inflation pick up to multi-year highs
HONG KONG May 10 Sands China, which owns and operates casinos and resorts in Macau, is set to become the 49th constituent of Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index , the first Macau casino stock to do so, the index reviewer said in a statement on Thursday.
New China Life Insurance will replace China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) as the 40th component of the China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Indexes Co Ltd said in a separate statement.
Both changes are effective June 4. With this move, New China Life Insurance, which only made its listing debut in Hong Kong last December, will become the fifth Chinese insurance member of the China Enterprises Index, also commonly known as the H-share index. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jason Neely and Jane Merriman)
