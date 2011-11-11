(Refiles to fix typo in headline)

HONG KONG Nov 11 Chinese consumer companies Tingyi Holdings and Want Want China will be added to Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index , the index manager said in a statement late on Friday.

The additions increases the number of constituents in the benchmark to 48 from 46 and ensure that the Chinese consumption sector are better represented in the Hong Kong benchmark, often the gateway for foreign investors allocating money to China.

With the additions, there will be 6 consumer-related companies in the index and the changes will become effective December 5, Hang Seng indexes company said. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar)