China stocks rise as infrastructure sector rallies; HK gains
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China stocks edged higher on Friday morning, on track for their best week in 2-1/2-months, with infrastructure stocks hitting 10-week highs on a big policy boost.
(Refiles to fix typo in headline)
HONG KONG Nov 11 Chinese consumer companies Tingyi Holdings and Want Want China will be added to Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index , the index manager said in a statement late on Friday.
The additions increases the number of constituents in the benchmark to 48 from 46 and ensure that the Chinese consumption sector are better represented in the Hong Kong benchmark, often the gateway for foreign investors allocating money to China.
With the additions, there will be 6 consumer-related companies in the index and the changes will become effective December 5, Hang Seng indexes company said. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar)
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China stocks edged higher on Friday morning, on track for their best week in 2-1/2-months, with infrastructure stocks hitting 10-week highs on a big policy boost.
Feb 9 Hong Kong stocks hit a four-month high on Thursday with mainland companies outperforming, as expectations of further yuan depreciation continued to nudge Chinese investors into the city's stocks.
SHANGHAI, Feb 9 Shanghai stocks closed at a two-month high on Thursday, getting a boost from glass and cement makers after the government signalled it would reduce overcapacity in the construction materials sector.