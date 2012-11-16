HONG KONG Nov 16 Kunlun Energy will become the 50th component of Hong Kong benchmark, Hang Seng Index, with effect from Dec. 10, the index manager said in a statement after markets closed on Friday.

Chinese auto maker Great Wall Motor Co Ltd will replace rival BYD Co Ltd, backed by Warren Buffett, as a component stock on the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong.

These changes were part of the index manager's quarterly review.