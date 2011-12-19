HONG KONG Dec 19 Perfect Lead Investments Ltd, a unit of Hong Kong's Li & Fung, has offered to buy Hong Kong-listed Hang Ten Group Holdings Ltd for about HK$2.7 billion ($347 million), a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Perfect Lead is offering HK$2.70 per share, or a 58.8 percent premium over Hang Ten's last traded price of HK$1.70 each, said the source, who declined to be identified. Hang Ten Group Holdings stock has been suspended since December 16.

The two companies could not be immediately reached for comments.

($1 = 7.784 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Denny Thomas)