HONG KONG Dec 19 Perfect Lead Investments Ltd, a unit of Hong Kong's Li & Fung, has offered to buy Hong Kong-listed Hang Ten Group Holdings Ltd for about HK$2.7 billion ($347 million), a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.
Perfect Lead is offering HK$2.70 per share, or a 58.8 percent premium over Hang Ten's last traded price of HK$1.70 each, said the source, who declined to be identified. Hang Ten Group Holdings stock has been suspended since December 16.
The two companies could not be immediately reached for comments.
($1 = 7.784 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Denny Thomas)
Next In Cyclical Consumer Goods
Panera surges to record as Wall St eyes payoff from technology
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 8 Shares of Panera Bread surged to a record high on Wednesday and were on track for the biggest one-day move in almost two years after the company gave an upbeat forecast and said technology investments at its restaurants were paying off.
HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 8 at 2:40 P.M. EST (1940 GMT)
Feb 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: