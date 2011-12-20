(Recasts to show offer comes from a privately held unit of Li &
Fung group, not the listed company)
* Offers 59 pct premium to buy Hang Ten-statement
* Hang Ten has about 790 retail stores, mainly in Asia
* Acquisition to grow casual apparel with mass appeal
* Trading to resume on Tuesday, 20 Dec at 9.00 a.m.
By Stephen Aldred
HONG KONG, Dec 19 Hong Kong trading group
Li & Fung, controlled by the billionaire Fung family, said on
Monday that it plans to buy Hang Ten Group Holdings Ltd
for about HK$2.7 billion ($347 million), confirming an
earlier Reuters story.
Li & Fung (Retailing) Ltd said it was offering HK$2.70 per
Hang Ten share, a 59 percent premium over the last traded price.
Privately owned Li & Fung (Retailing) is a sister company of
Hong Kong-listed Li & Fung Ltd, a major supplier of
merchandise to U.S. retailers Target Corp and Wal-Mart
Stores Inc.
The planned acquisition is to enter the growing segment of
mass casual fashion brands, and to increase Li & Fung's presence
in key Asian markets such as Taiwan, South Korea, mainland China
and Southeast Asia, the company said in a joint statement with
Hang Ten to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
It has already received acceptances of 69 percent from core
Hang Ten shareholders, and will delist the target if it gets
above 90 percent.
Founded in 1906 as a porcelain and silk trader in southern
China during the Qing dynasty, Li & Fung is an exporter of
consumer products and has grown through acquisitions.
Hong Kong-based investment holding company Hang Ten designs,
markets, retails and wholesales apparel and trademarks. The
company had about 790 retail stores under the brands Hang Ten,
H&T and Arnold Palmer at end-March covering Taiwan, South Korea,
China, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Macau.
Li & Fung's previous acquisitions include British high street
and mass retail apparel supplier Visage Group and beauty
industry company Jackel Group.
Its Perfect Lead unit is set to make the offer. Hang Ten
stock has been suspended since Dec. 16, and will resume trading
on December 20 at 9:00 a.m.
Li & Fung has a global sourcing network of around 240 offices
and distribution centres in over 40 economies. Its shares are
down about 37 percent this year, compared with a 22 percent fall
in the benchmark Hong Kong share index .HSI.
Hang Ten, whose shares are down about 27 percent in 2011,
operates in soft goods and hard goods, in north America, Europe,
Australasia, and central and Latin America.
Earlier this month, ratings agency Standard & Poor's said it
saw Li & Fung's aggressive growth strategy, mainly through
acquisitions, as a risk to its stable A-minus rating.
Citigroup C.N is the sole financial advisor on the deal, and
is providing a committed loan facility to back the transaction.
($1 = 7.784 HK dollars)
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Denny Thomas and Dan
Lalor)