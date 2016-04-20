April 20 Hangzhou CNCR-IT:

* Says the company to use undistributed profits to pay cash dividend of 2.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015

* Says the company to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3a0qrJ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)