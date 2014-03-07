* China bond default concern weighs on Hanhua Financial's IPO-IFR

* Hanhua Financial joins auto dealer Sufonda in postponing HK listing (Adds Sufonda IPO delay, China bond default concerns)

HONG KONG, March 7 Chinese micro-finance lender Hanhua Financial Holding Co. delayed an up to $367 million Hong Kong initial public offering as demand dwindled after China's first-ever domestic bond default, IFR reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the deal.

The company provides loans and credit guarantees to small and medium-sized companies, a sector which some bankers said was now seen as more risky after the bond default highlighted the Chinese government's unwillingness to bail out companies.

Hanhua was offering 988 million shares in an indicative range of HK$2.28 and HK$2.88 each.

Chinese solar equipment maker Shanghai Chaori Solar Energy Science and Technology Co Ltd warned it could not meet bond interest payments due on Friday in a landmark default.

Hanhua is the second Chinese company to delay an IPO in as many days. Automobile dealer Sufonda Group Holdings Ltd. also postponed an up to $88 million offering also due to weak demand, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

China Galaxy International, China International Capital Corp (CICC) and Credit Suisse were hired as joint global coordinators of the IPO, with five other banks also helping to underwrite the deal.

They stood to earn $13.6 million in underwriting commissions and incentive fees, equivalent to 3.7 percent of IPO proceeds, according to the IPO prospectus.

JPMorgan acted as sole global coordinator of the Sufonda IPO, with Standard Chartered Plc joining as a joint bookrunner. The banks were set to earn at least $4 million in commissions and incentive fees for the deal, according to Sufonda's prospectus. (Reporting by Fional Lau of IFR; and Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy)