DUISBURG, Germany, April 30 German family-run
investment company Haniel said it recognised its portfolio was
likely too dependent on its large stakes in retailer Metro and
drugs distributor Celesio and would look to scale down such big
investments in the long-run.
"But at the moment we should not put them up for sale,"
departing Chief Executive Officer Juergen Kluge told Reuters,
adding that to sell the stakes at the current share price would
be "irrational".
Haniel owns 55 percent of Celesio, and 34 percent
of Metro. Its ratings outlook was cut last year after
falls in the share prices of the two companies. It also controls
washroom dispensers company CWS-boco and equipment marketing
group Takkt. [ID:nL5 E7MN2HN]
Metro shares have lost 51 percent of their value over the
last year, while Celesio stock is down 20 percent.
Kluge, speaking after the conglomerate reported 2011
results, said it would take Celesio three years to get back to
its former levels of profitability.
Kluge is stepping down from Haniel after rows over
management at both Celesio and Metro. Lufthansa's
departing chief financial officer Stefan Gemkow is likely to
take over as CEO on August 1, Haniel said earlier on Monday.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; writing by Victoria Bryan)