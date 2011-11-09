FRANKFURT Nov 9 Haniel Chief Executive Juergen
Kluge will not seek to extend his contract when it runs out in
December 2012, a Haniel spokesman said, the latest ripple in
management upheaval at retail giant Metro AG , in which
Haniel is a key shareholder.
"The search for a new chief executive has begun," the
spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday, confirming a report in a
German newspaper.
The move comes only weeks after Kluge stepped down as head
of the supervisory board at Metro, leaving the German retailer
seeking both a chairman and chief executive, with CEO Eckhard
Cordes also looking to leave.
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung had reported earlier that
Kluge was planning to leave Haniel.
"Management has lost control of the company's most important
asset," Kluge told the newspaper, referring to Metro, of which
Haniel owns 34.24 percent.
