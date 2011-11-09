FRANKFURT Nov 9 Haniel Chief Executive Juergen Kluge will not seek to extend his contract when it runs out in December 2012, a Haniel spokesman said, the latest ripple in management upheaval at retail giant Metro AG , in which Haniel is a key shareholder.

"The search for a new chief executive has begun," the spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday, confirming a report in a German newspaper.

The move comes only weeks after Kluge stepped down as head of the supervisory board at Metro, leaving the German retailer seeking both a chairman and chief executive, with CEO Eckhard Cordes also looking to leave.

Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung had reported earlier that Kluge was planning to leave Haniel.

"Management has lost control of the company's most important asset," Kluge told the newspaper, referring to Metro, of which Haniel owns 34.24 percent. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan and Edward Taylor)