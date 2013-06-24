UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, June 24 German capital group Franz Haniel & Cie on Monday said it will cut its shareholding in business equipment firm TAKKT AG from 70.44 percent to as low as 50.01 percent thorough a share placement.
Franz Haniel will place up to 13.4 million shares with institutional investors, with bookbuilding set to commence immediately.
Bookbuilding is expected to end on 27 June 2013 and will include an overallotment option for up to 1.2 million shares, Haniel said.
The placement price is expected to be determined on 27 June 2013 on the basis of the bookbuilding process. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Patrick Graham)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources