By Catherine Ngai
| VANCOUVER
VANCOUVER Oct 27 A container vessel that spent
months sitting off Canada's west coast due to the collapse of a
major South Korea shipping company is set to dock in Vancouver
on Thursday, port and union officials said.
The Hanjin Scarlet, with nearly 800 containers on board, has
been sitting some 45 km (28 miles) outside of Prince Rupert for
several months, said Peter Lahay, an inspector and coordinator
with the International Transport Workers Federation.
Emily Hamer, a spokeswoman at the Port of Vancouver,
confirmed that the vessel would be arriving at the port. She
referred questions about the ship's cargo to terminal operator
DP World. Officials there could not immediately be reached for
comment.
South Korea's Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd filed for
court receivership at the end of August, which set the stage for
its assets to be frozen as ports from China to Spain denied
access to its vessels.
Prince Rupert Port Authority spokesman Michael Gurney said
that the Hanjin Scarlet arrived into the port on Aug. 30 and
discharged some containers at one of its terminals. It then
remained under arrest and at anchor in the outer harbor for
nearly two months.
The ship, which has 24 crew members, will unload cargo on
board, Lahay said. He added that crew members had less than 10
days worth of food and provisions left, and had run out of fresh
food.
(Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Frances Kerry)