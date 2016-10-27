(Adds vessel arriving into terminal, includes second vessel
still off coast)
By Catherine Ngai
VANCOUVER Oct 27 A container vessel that spent
months sitting off Canada's west coast due to the collapse of
South Korea shipping company Hanjin docked in Vancouver on
Thursday, according to union officials and ship tracking data.
The Hanjin Scarlet arrived at DP World's Centerm terminal
within the Port of Vancouver by early afternoon, according to
Thomson Reuters ship tracking data.
Terminal operator DP World and Hanjin could not be
immediately reached for comment.
The vessel, with nearly 800 containers on board, had been
sitting some 45 km (28 miles) outside Prince Rupert for several
months, said Peter Lahay, an inspector and coordinator with the
International Transport Workers Federation.
The arrival comes as creditors globally line up claims after
the company applied for court receivership. Hanjin's collapse
also forced ports around the world to deny service to its ships
for fear they would not be paid.
South Korea's Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd filed for
court receivership at the end of August, which set the stage for
its assets to be frozen as ports from China to Spain denied
access to its vessels.
Prince Rupert Port Authority spokesman Michael Gurney said
that the Hanjin Scarlet arrived into the port on Aug. 30 and
discharged some containers at one of its terminals. It then
remained under arrest and at anchor in the outer harbor for
nearly two months, he added.
The ship, which has 24 crew members, will unload cargo on
board, Lahay said. He added that crew members had less than 10
days worth of food and provisions left, and had run out of fresh
food.
Earlier this month, Hanjin said it would sell its major
businesses, including its Asia to U.S. route network. The firm
had a total of 6.03 trillion won ($5.41 billion) as of the end
of June, according to court filings.
Meanwhile, the Hanjin Vienna also remains at anchor off
Victoria, British Columbia, according to ship tracking data.
Local reports say that the Vienna is also arrested. According to
an advisory on Hanjin's website, it is set to discharge in
Vancouver on Nov 3.
(Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Frances Kerry and
Cynthia Osterman)