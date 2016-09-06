SEOUL, Sept 6 Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd's government-backed creditors will provide the collapsed carrier with roughly 100 billion won ($90.60 million) of loans if Hanjin's parent provides collateral, South Korean government officials said on Tuesday.

The decision was made at a meeting between the government and the ruling party, according to the officials.

Separately, part of the government's supplementary budget would be earmarked to support small- and medium-sized businesses whose cargoes have been stranded on Hanjin ships as ports and vendors refused to provide services for Hanjin, which is under court receivership, a lawmaker in the ruling Saenuri party said. ($1 = 1,103.7500 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Lee Chang-ho; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)