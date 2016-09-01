SEOUL, Sept 1 South Korea's trade ministry said the collapse of Hanjin Shipping was unlikely to affect exports as it contributes to just 6 percent of all shipping-related exports.

"We don't think the impact on exports will be big. However, the industries that export goods via container may see some difficulties, like machinery and textiles," said Cheong Seung-il, deputy minister at the ministry in a briefing regarding August trade.

Hanjin on Wednesday filed for court receivership after creditor banks decided to end financial support, and ports from China to Spain and the United States and Canada have refused entry to Hanjin ships in what is traditionally the industry's busiest season ahead of the year-end holidays. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Michael Perry)