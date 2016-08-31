BRIEF-Vousse Corp files for pre-insolvency proceedings
* Files for pre-insolvency proceedings for the company and its unit, Vousse Clinicas Medico Esteticas SL, under 5 bis article
SEOUL Aug 31 South Korea's financial regulator said on Wednesday that Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd will seek to acquire healthy assets of troubled shipper Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd.
The Financial Services Commission said in a statement that Hanjin will soon file for court receivership but that the impact from the filing on domestic financial markets will be limited.
A Hyundai Merchant Marines spokesman told Reuters nothing has been decided on any potential acquisition of Hanjin assets and that the firm will be in talks with Hanjin lead creditor Korea Development Bank concerning future plans.
* board approved company to submit an application for business rehabilitation to Central Bankruptcy Court within february 15, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2kbSSjZ) Further company coverage:
HAMBURG, Jan 31 Several potential bidders have expressed an interest in German cocoa grinder Euromar Commodities GmbH, which declared insolvency in December, sources with knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.