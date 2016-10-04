BRIEF-SHOES.COM says will be shutting down operations
* says working with its secured lenders to determine process to liquidate assets
SEOUL Oct 4 The chairman of Korea Development Bank (KDB), the lead creditor for both Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd and Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd, said on Tuesday that caution is needed before any move is made to sell a South Korean shipper.
KDB chairman Lee Dong-geol was speaking at a parliament hearing, and also said that South Korea must maintain one national shipper.
The remark comes after local speculation about a foreign shipper potentially buying Hanjin assets or Hyundai Merchant Marine moved share prices for both companies last week.
Hanjin Shipping, which applied for court receivership in late August, is due to submit a rehabilitation plan to a Seoul court in December.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee)
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Pharol SGPS SA, the largest shareholder of Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA, said on Friday it does not back any alternate reorganization plan for the company in bankruptcy protection, including a proposal made by Elliott Management.
LONDON, Jan 27 The number of people declared insolvent in England and Wales rose last year for the first time since 2010, after hitting a post-financial crisis low in 2015, official figures showed on Friday, raising concern about households' financial health.