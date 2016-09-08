* $14 billion in cargo aboard affected Hanjin ships
* Seoul court on Wednesday said more money needed for Hanjin
* Bank considering request for funds but further support
unlikely
* Mess caused by collapse threatens to take years to resolve
By Jane Chung and Joyce Lee
SEOUL, Sept 8 Will 80 tonnes of spicy kimchi
stuck aboard three Hanjin Shipping vessels bobbing
off the coast of California be unloaded before overripening?
Nobody seems to know.
Around $14 billion of cargo has been stranded by the failure
of the world's seventh-biggest container carrier, with ports and
lashing firms fearing they will not be paid. The havoc wrought
through global trade networks threatens to take years to
resolve.
Hopes that emergency money to help with unloading of cargo
could soon be made available suffered a setback on Thursday when
Hanjin's lead creditor said it would be difficult to accept a
court request to provide the firm with fresh funds.
The ocean freight industry has never seen a container
carrier of Hanjin Shipping's size go under before. Its collapse
last week also came at the worst possible time - during the peak
shipping period ahead of the year-end holiday season, stranding
cargo for the likes of HP Inc and Samsung Electronics
.
"For the luckiest, their cargo is already discharged in the
destination port and they may be able to pay to get it
released," said Alan Murphy, chief executive of consultancy
SeaIntel Maritime Analysis in Denmark.
"At worst the cargo is onboard vessels owned by Hanjin, and
the discharge and delivery of cargo will be subject to lengthy
legal battles between Hanjin and their creditors," he said.
For perishable cargo like kimchi, even a few days matter.
"Kimchi can ripen fast, and if it's too ripe when it's
unloaded, then it should all be thrown away," said an official
with a South Korean firm, who declined to identified due to the
sensitivity of the matter.
The cargo was bound for Costco Wholesale Corp and
Albertsons Cos Inc supermarkets before it was caught up
in Hanjin's collapse.
FUNDING PLANS UNCERTAIN AND INADEQUATE
The court presiding over Hanjin's receivership asked the
state-backed Korea Development Bank on Wednesday for fresh funds
to normalise operations but met resistance.
The bank said that while it was still considering the
request, complying would raise breach of trust issues as there
was no certainty that additional support would help the company
survive.
Hanjin's parent firm, Hanjin Group, has also pledged to
raise 100 billion won ($90 million) in funds to help rescue
cargo and government officials have said government-backed
creditors would offer another 100 billion won if collateral was
provided. Hanjin Group is considering the offer.
The court has, however, called those funds inadequate, also
noting there was little clarity on when or if the funds would
materialise.
South Korea's government, meanwhile, plans to send more than
20 substitute container ships from next week on routes to the
United States, Europe and Southeast Asia to contain the fallout.
As of Thursday, 89 of Hanjin Shipping's 141 vessels were not
operating normally, the company said. A few have been seized by
creditors.
A U.S. bankruptcy court's temporary ruling this week that
protects Hanjin ships from being seized does not compel ports
worried about payment to unload the ships. Courts in the United
Kingdom and Japan have granted similar protection to ships run
by Hanjin, which is seeking stay orders in 43 jurisdictions.
Sung Kwang Co Ltd, a small Korean textile maker, is not
among the lucky cargo owners.
Three Dubai-bound containers carrying $450,000 worth of
textiles - equal to nearly a quarter of its profit last year, is
floating on a Hanjin ship off the coast of southern China, said
Lee Wan-kyu, an official at Sung Kwang, which is scrambling to
find a way to get its cargo onto another ship.
"It's already late for delivery and getting later by the
second," he told Reuters.
($1 = 1,090.4900 won)
(Additional reporting by Keith Wallis in Singapore and Se Young
Lee in Seoul; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)