SEOUL, Sept 23 South Korea said cash withheld by
Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd and support from its parent
group should roughly meet funding needed for unloading cargo
from vessels operated by the troubled container line.
In a statement prepared for a briefing on the collapse of
the nation's biggest container mover, the government said the 60
billion won ($54 million) loan pledged by Korean Air Lines Co
, the largest shareholder, and additional support
promised by executives associated with the firm should cover the
costs related to all offloading.
The nation's maritime ministry will work with shipowners and
unions to help more than 1,200 crew members on vessels Hanjin is
responsible for.
An estimated $14 billion of cargo was trapped on ships
operated by Hanjin, which filed for receivership in August.
($1 = 1,102.1000 won)
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Christine Kim; Editing by Lincoln
Feast)