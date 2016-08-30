SEOUL Aug 30 Creditor banks of Hanjin Shipping
Co Ltd have decided to stop supporting the South
Korean shipper, news agency Yonhap reported on Tuesday,
increasing the likelihood of court receivership, two people at
the creditor banks told Reuters.
A spokesman for lead creditor Korea Development Bank
could not be immediately reached. A Hanjin Shipping
spokeswoman did not have an immediate comment.
The two people declined to be identified as they were not
authorised to speak with media on the matter.
South Korea's largest shipper had debt of 5.6 trillion won
($5 billion) as at the end of 2015, as a steep industry downturn
squeezed profit margins, Hanjin has said.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee)