SEOUL Aug 31 South Korea's Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd has formally filed for court receivership on Wednesday, news service MoneyToday reported.

A Hanjin Shipping spokeswoman declined to comment on the report. The firm said earlier it would file for court receivership after its creditor banks decided on Tuesday to end financial support to the container shipper.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Joyce Lee; Writing by Se Yougn Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)