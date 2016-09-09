SEOUL, Sept 9 Korean Air Lines, the
biggest shareholder in Hanjin Shipping, on Friday
delayed a decision on a funding plan for the troubled carrier.
"We haven't reached a conclusion at today's board meeting,
so we have decided to discuss the matter again tomorrow," a
spokesman for the airline said.
Hanjin's parent firm, Hanjin Group, earlier pledged to raise
100 billion won ($90 million) in funds to help rescue cargo,
which is stranded at sea following the failure of the world's
seventh-largest container carrier.
