BRIEF-Vousse Corp files for pre-insolvency proceedings
* Files for pre-insolvency proceedings for the company and its unit, Vousse Clinicas Medico Esteticas SL, under 5 bis article
SEOUL Aug 31 South Korea's Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd has decided to file for court receivership, wire service Yonhap reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified shipping industry sources.
Hanjin Shipping's creditor banks said on Tuesday they were halting support for South Korea's largest shipper after it amassed debt of 5.6 trillion won ($5 billion) as of end-2015.
A Hanjin Shipping spokeswoman said the company's board had met earlier on Wednesday but declined to comment further. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* board approved company to submit an application for business rehabilitation to Central Bankruptcy Court within february 15, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2kbSSjZ) Further company coverage:
HAMBURG, Jan 31 Several potential bidders have expressed an interest in German cocoa grinder Euromar Commodities GmbH, which declared insolvency in December, sources with knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.