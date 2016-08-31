SEOUL Aug 31 South Korea's Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd has decided to file for court receivership, wire service Yonhap reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified shipping industry sources.

Hanjin Shipping's creditor banks said on Tuesday they were halting support for South Korea's largest shipper after it amassed debt of 5.6 trillion won ($5 billion) as of end-2015.

A Hanjin Shipping spokeswoman said the company's board had met earlier on Wednesday but declined to comment further. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)