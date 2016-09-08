SEOUL, Sept 8 Lead creditor bank of South Korea's Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Thursday it will be difficult to accept a court request to provide the troubled container shipper with additional funding.

A Korea Development Bank spokesman said providing extra funding to Hanjin could lead to breach of trust issues because here was no certainty that additional support would help the company survive.

