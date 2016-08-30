SEOUL Creditor banks of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd (117930.KS) have decided to halt financial support for the company as of September 4, lead creditor bank Korea Development Bank (KDB) said on Tuesday, pushing the troubled shipper closer towards court receivership.

KDB Chief Executive Lee Dong-geol also told reporters in a briefing that creditors have no current plans to merge Hanjin with another domestic shipper Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd (011200.KS).

South Korea's Hanjin Group said in a separate statement it was disappointed by the creditors' decision and said it will do what it can to help the shipping industry even if Hanjin Shipping enters court receivership.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)