HONG KONG, Sept 2 Hong Kong's Orient Overseas
Container Line (OOCL) said it has stopped loading cargoes and
containers from South Korea's Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd
, which has filed for court receivership.
OOCL's cargo units will also no longer be loaded on vessels
operated by Hanjin Shipping, the world's seventh-largest
container shipper, according to a notice posted on its website
www.oocl.com and emailed to customers.
"For OOCL cargo on Hanjin Shipping operated vessels that are
under arrest and/or idled outside the port, we will liaise with
Hanjin Shipping and the marine terminal operators to release the
cargo as soon as possible," OOCL said.
One vessel has also been seized by a creditor in Singapore
while firms in the United States have launched legal action
against Hanjin to seize vessels and other assets over unpaid
bills.
OOCL's notice on Friday comes after other shipping lines
such as COSCO Container Lines and
Evergreen Marine Corp Taiwan Ltd sent out similar
assurances to customers.
COSCO said on its website on Wednesday that it was engaged
in "emergency continency planning" of containers that might be
on board of Hanjin Shipping's vessels.
Evergreen also said on Wednesday it had activated a
contingency plan to stop loading Evergreen Line cargo on to
Hanjin Shipping's vessels and would also stop Hanjin Shipping's
cargo from being loaded on to its ships.
