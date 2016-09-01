SEOUL, Sept 1 Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd
said on Thursday it will deploy vessels on routes
that bankrupt Hanjin Shipping used to use from South
Korea to the United States and Europe, it said in a statement on
Thursday.
Hyundai Merchant Marine said it will start on Sept. 8
deploying four ships capable of carrying 4,000 twenty-foot
equivalent units (TEU) each, on the route between Busan, South
Korea, and Los Angeles.
The company also it will deploy nine ships, capable of
carrying up to 6,000 TEU each, to Hanjin Shipping's
routes between Busan and select European ports, to be operated
as needed.
Freight rates in Hanjin-operated routes jumped and
manufacturers are scrambling for limited alternatives after
Hanjin Shipping filed for court receivership on Wednesday.
