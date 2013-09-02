SEOUL, Sept 2 Hankook Tire Co Ltd
said on Monday it has begun supplying tyres to Daimler AG
for the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class and E-Class sedans,
a step up in brand recognition for South Korea's top tyre maker
which has been eager to expand further in the premium tyre
market.
The deal with the luxury car maker was one of several new
contracts for Hankook, currently the world's seventh-largest
tyre maker.
It also said it has added Nissan Motor Co Ltd to
its customer base with a deal to supply tyres for the new Altima
sedan.
Hankook also plans to expand its partnership with BMW
to the 5-Series premium sedans, on top of the 1- and
3-Series, and will supply tyres for Toyota Motor Corp's
new Corolla compact sedan in addition to the iQ minicar.
Hankook Tire, a family-controlled business owned by Chairman
Cho Yang-rai, also counts Audi AG, Honda Motor Co Ltd
, Volkswagen AG, General Motors Co
and Ford Motor Co among its customers, in addition to
Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp.