UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
INCHEON, South Korea, March 22 South Korean tyre maker Hankook Tire Co is looking at more acquisitions in the automobile industry to find new engines of growth, a company executive said on Tuesday.
Its deliberations on the matter are at a preliminary stage, Cho Hyun-shick, chief marketing officer of Hankook Tire, told a news conference.
In December 2014, Hankook Tire agreed to buy a stake worth $984 million in Halla Visteon Climate Control Corp from U.S. supplier Visteon Corp.
Hankook Tire aims to increase its global market share to 10 percent by 2020 from 8 percent currently, according to senior vice president Oo Byung-Il. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.