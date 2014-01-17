SEOUL Jan 17 Hankook Tire Co Ltd will invest 380.2 billion won ($357.24 million) on expanding its Indonesian plant by end of 2015, the South Korean tire manufacturer said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The expansion follows Hankook's announcement last year that it will spend $800 million on building its first U.S. factory to catch up with larger rivals.

