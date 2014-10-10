(Adds details of custody and absence of plea)

By Byron Kaye and Sonali Paul

SYDNEY Oct 10 The former head of China's Hanlong Mining Investment Pty Ltd is being held in custody in an Australian jail after being extradited from Hong Kong on Friday to face more than 100 insider trading charges linked to company takeovers.

Hui Xiao, also known as Steven Xiao, is facing 104 charges of trading on inside information linked to Hanlong's 2011 takeover bids for Australia's Sundance Resources Ltd and Bannerman Resources Ltd, according to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

Xiao, a Chinese national, was allowed to leave Australia during the Hanlong investigation for a short visit to China in November 2011 but did not return. He was arrested in Hong Kong in January and then unsuccessfully sought asylum there.

After being escorted by Australian Federal Police officers to Sydney on Friday, Xiao appeared before the city's Central Local Court. According to the ASIC, he did not apply for bail, none was granted and Xiao was remanded in custody until his next appearance on Nov. 26 - three years to the day since he was first required to return from China.

Xiao was not required to enter a plea before the court and did not enter one.

An official at Australia's Department of Corrective Services said that as a matter of routine, Xiao, as a person who has formally been denied bail, will spend Friday night in jail.

In a statement, the ASIC said Xiao engaged in insider trading in July 2011 by getting his wife, Xike Hu, and companies incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and Australia to buy derivatives in Sundance and shares and derivatives in Bannerman.

Hanlong officials made nearly A$1.4 million ($1.2 million) in profit from the alleged insider trading, the ASIC said.

The firm remains the biggest shareholder in Africa-focused iron ore developer Sundance despite calling off the $1.23 billion offer in April 2013 after Hanlong missed funding deadlines.

Uranium explorer Bannerman ended talks on Hanlong's A$143 million in late 2011 due to similar funding issues.

Another former Hanlong executive, Bo Shi Zhu, also known as Calvin Zhu, was sentenced in 2013 to jail in Australia for two years and three months, having pleaded guilty to three counts of insider trading between 2006 and 2011.

(1 US dollar = 1.1401 Australian dollar)

(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)