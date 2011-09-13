* Sundance says still talking to Hanlong and other parties

* Sundance, Bannerman shares slump on news of ASIC probe

* Australian regulator wins court orders on Hanlong executives

* Hanlong flying in executive to run Australian operations (Adds Hanlong comments)

By Michael Smith and Sonali Paul

SYDNEY, Sept 13 Australia's corporate watchdog has launched an insider-trading probe into several executives of private Chinese firm Hanlong Mining, sparking a slump in the shares of two mining firms which had gotten takeover proposals from Hanlong.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said a local court had restricted the travel of Hanlong Mining's managing director in connection with its investigation of suspected insider trading in shares of Sundance Resources and Bannerman Resources . It also froze the assets of Steven Hui Xiao, a Chinese citizen.

Four other people, including two other employees of Hanlong, the Australian unit of Sichuan Hanlong Group, also had travel restricted and assets frozen under the court order.

Hanlong said Xiao and the two other employees had stood down pending the outcome of the investigation and an executive from Hanlong Mining's parent was going to Sydney to run the company's operations.

Shares of Sundance and Bannerman fell 15 percent and 11 percent, respectively, on Tuesday on worries over the fate of the takeover proposals from Hanlong.

Some high-profile Chinese resource sector deals in Australia have failed in the past few years, leading to a belief among Chinese investors that Australia discriminates against them, a report by the Lowy Institute for International Policy in Sydney said in June.

A 2009 bid by state-owned Chinalco, China's top aluminium producer, to take a significant stake in Rio Tinto was abandoned. In the same year, China Non-Ferrous Metal Mining Co was blocked from buying a controlling stake in rare earths miner Lynas Corp .

ASSETS FROZEN

Sundance, which received a $1.5 billion takeover proposal from Hanlong in July, said it remained in advanced talks with the Chinese firm and other parties over the development of its $4.6 billion iron ore project in Africa.

Hanlong owns an 18.6 percent stake in Sundance and proposed a 50 cent per share offer for the company.

"Sundance continues to progress its advanced negotiations with Hanlong Mining, as well as with a number of other interested parties, in regards to the development of the Mbalam Iron Ore Project in the Republics of Cameroon and Congo," Sundance said in a statement.

A Hanlong spokesman said the company was looking forward to continuing discussions with Sundance.

Hanlong is waiting for the Cameroon and Congo governments to approve Sundance's Mbalam project before moving forward with a bid.

Sundance shares fell more than 15 percent in early trade. The stock ended down 10 percent at 40 cents.

"(With the investigation) the bid may not be there at 50 cents, I guess that's what investors are concerned about," said Martin Angel, a dealer at Patersons Securities.

Shares in Bannerman, which is subject to a A$144 million takeover proposal from Hanlong, finished down 10 percent at 31 cents. Bannerman said in a statement it was also continuing to engage in talks with Hanlong.

The commission obtained orders blocking Xiao from leaving Australia until Sept 22 and froze his assets.

But he would be allowed to visit Hong Kong for two days before that to meet visa requirements.

The commission also won orders to freeze the assets and restrict the travel of Hanlong vice president Calvin Zhu and another employee, Fan Zhang, and freeze the assets of two others.

Zhu and Zhang are Australian citizens, according to ASIC. (Editing by Balazs Koranyi and Muralikumar Anantharaman)