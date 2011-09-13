MELBOURNE Sep 13 Hanlong Mining said on Tuesday three of its Australian executives under investigation for possible insider trading have been stood down and are cooperating in the investigation by Australia's securities watchdog.

Hanlong Mining's parent, Sichuan Hanlong Group, is sending another executive, Kang Huan Jun, to oversee management of Hanlong's interests in Australia, a spokesman said in a statement.

"Hanlong looks forward to continuing its advanced negotiations with Sundance Resources Limited with regard to the Mbalam Iron ore project and other investment prospects," the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul)