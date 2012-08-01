UPDATE 9-Oil rises modestly in tight trade, boosted by OPEC hopes
* OPEC may extend or deepen cuts if global supply glut persists
(Media officer corrects approval day to Monday from Tuesday, new quote used to reflect that)
BEIJING Aug 1 The Chinese government has approved the $1.3 billion bid by China's Hanlong Mining to take over Australia's Sundance Resources, clearing a big hurdle for the long-awaited deal.
"We have gotten approval from the National Development and Reform Commission. It was approved on Monday," a media officer from Hanlong told Reuters on Wednesday.
Hanlong is targeting Sundance for its $4.7 billion Mbalam iron ore project on the border of Congo and Cameroon, a resource vital to helping China reduce its dependence on Australia and Brazil for iron ore.
Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board approved Hanlong's bid for Sundance in June. (Reporting by Wan Xu and Jason Subler; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
SAO PAULO, Feb 16 Brazilian energy and logistics company Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio reported net profit dropped 70.9 percent to 178.3 million reais ($57.8 million) in the quarter that finished in December, compared to a profit of 612.5 million reais a year ago.
CHICAGO, Feb 16 Creditors of Abengoa Bioenergy US Holding, a unit of Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa SA, have reached an agreement over the distribution of asset sale proceeds, removing a key hurdle for the company to exit bankruptcy.