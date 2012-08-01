(Media officer corrects approval day to Monday from Tuesday, new quote used to reflect that)

BEIJING Aug 1 The Chinese government has approved the $1.3 billion bid by China's Hanlong Mining to take over Australia's Sundance Resources, clearing a big hurdle for the long-awaited deal.

"We have gotten approval from the National Development and Reform Commission. It was approved on Monday," a media officer from Hanlong told Reuters on Wednesday.

Hanlong is targeting Sundance for its $4.7 billion Mbalam iron ore project on the border of Congo and Cameroon, a resource vital to helping China reduce its dependence on Australia and Brazil for iron ore.

