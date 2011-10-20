* Lonny Robinson approved as Hanmi's CFO by Federal Reserve
Board
* Q3 EPS $0.03 vs loss of $0.12/shr yr ago
(Follows alerts)
Oct 20 - Hanmi Financial Corp reported higher third
quarter profit on improved credit quality and named Lonny
Robinson as its chief financial officer after receiving approval
from the Federal Reserve Board.
Net income for the third quarter was $4.2 million, or 3
cents a share, compared with a net loss of $14.5 million , or 12
cents a share, in the year ago period.
Delinquent loans at the bank, which caters mainly to Korean
Americans, fell 31 percent from the year ago while
non-performing assets declined 55 percent.
The lender set aside $8.1 million for credit losses compared
with $22.0 million a year ago.
Net interest margins -- the difference between what the bank
earns on loans and pays out on deposits -- increased to 3.75
percent from 3.49 percent the previous year.
Shares of the Los Angeles, California-based company fell
more than 2 percent to $1.01 on Thursday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)