* Lonny Robinson approved as Hanmi's CFO by Federal Reserve Board

* Q3 EPS $0.03 vs loss of $0.12/shr yr ago (Follows alerts)

Oct 20 - Hanmi Financial Corp reported higher third quarter profit on improved credit quality and named Lonny Robinson as its chief financial officer after receiving approval from the Federal Reserve Board.

Net income for the third quarter was $4.2 million, or 3 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $14.5 million , or 12 cents a share, in the year ago period.

Delinquent loans at the bank, which caters mainly to Korean Americans, fell 31 percent from the year ago while non-performing assets declined 55 percent.

The lender set aside $8.1 million for credit losses compared with $22.0 million a year ago.

Net interest margins -- the difference between what the bank earns on loans and pays out on deposits -- increased to 3.75 percent from 3.49 percent the previous year.

Shares of the Los Angeles, California-based company fell more than 2 percent to $1.01 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)