By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON Oct 3 The battle by one of London's most
prominent bankers to overturn a fine for market abuse nears the
end on Thursday, as lawyers wrap up a case that has prompted
debate over banks' working practices and tested Britain's new
financial regulator.
Ian Hannam has been a high-profile name in London financial
circles for more than a decade. Once a so-called rainmaker at
investment bank JP Morgan, he brought in clients, money
and respect thanks to his bulging contact book.
But the former soldier, dubbed "king of mining" because of
his weight in the resources sector, fell foul of the regulator
and was fined 450,000 pounds ($730,000) last year. That was one
of the highest penalties levied in Britain against an
individual.
He quit his job as chairman of capital markets at JP Morgan
to clear his name and is seeking to restore his reputation with
an appeal against the fine that began in July.
Lawyers on both sides will present concluding arguments on
Thursday before the judge-led Upper Tribunal retires to consider
its decision, a process that could take months.
Even if the tribunal backs the Financial Conduct Authority
(FCA), the regulator which replaced Britain's Financial Services
Authority (FSA) earlier this year, the judges will still have to
decide if a fine is warranted, and if so how much.
Hannam was accused in 2012 by the then FSA of sending two
emails in 2008 on behalf of a client, Heritage Oil,
which included what the regulator considered "inside" or
market-moving information. The emails, out of a batch of 20,000,
were pored over after Hannam himself blew the whistle on an
unrelated insider trade.
No-one traded on the information in Hannam's emails and the
regulator did not remove his "fit and proper" status, required
for working in London's financial sector. But the regulator,
which has sought to make an example of a banking heavyweight,
has accused Hannam of having a "relaxed and improper attitude to
confidentiality".
Hannam, who was disciplined by JP Morgan in 2009 around the
time the FSA began its investigation, denies the statements in
the emails constituted inside information and argues that the
disclosures were made in the course of his work and for the
benefit of the client.
Partly due to Hannam's candid admissions during questioning,
that argument has fuelled debate over what should count as
inside information and what is legitimate for a banker to do and
say.
"I either made it up or I was putting a spin on it to get a
meeting (with the minister)," Hannam told the tribunal in July
of takeover talks revealed to a Kurdish minister in one of the
2008 emails. "I know everything I was doing was to further the
transaction."
His appeal is also a high-profile test for the FCA's tactic
of targeting big names to fight market abuse, following the
strategy of U.S. watchdogs.
Rebuilding his reputation is critical for Hannam, who is
building up a gold venture in Afghanistan and an advisory firm
Strand Partners, which includes some of the JP Morgan team who
were among the most influential in the sector.