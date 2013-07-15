LONDON, July 15 Britain's financial regulator and the banker it fined last year for market abuse must wait until October for the next stage of their court battle over how, with whom, and when market sensitive information should be shared.

Former JP Morgan star banker Ian Hannam and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) locked horns earlier in July at the first stage of an appeal brought by the disgraced dealmaker. His aim is to restore his reputation and reverse the 450,000 pound ($680,000) fine.

The Upper Tribunal, an FCA process being held in London's High Court, did not hear summaries of the evidence last week as planned because some of the lawyers involved were unavailable. For court scheduling reasons, the summaries are now delayed until Oct. 3, a spokesman for the FCA said on Monday.

($1 = 0.6615 British pounds) (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Mark Potter)