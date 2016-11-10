BRIEF-Raymond James Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.07
* Raymond James Financial Inc - quarterly net revenues of $1.49 billion, up 17 percent
FRANKFURT Nov 10 Hannover Re expects reinsurance markets to remain largely unaffected by Donald Trump becoming the next U.S. president, Chief Financial Officer Roland Vogel said.
"It will be important for us that the free trade of reinsurance products remains unchanged. I do not see that being affected," he said.
The United States is the largest single market for Hannover Re, accounting for 30 percent of its premiums. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Sunshine Bancorp reports 2016 results; total assets approach $1 billion
* United security Bancshares reports 2016 net income of $7.4 million